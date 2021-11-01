After weeks on the run, suspect in 12-year-old's killing is now in custody

The 18-year-old criminally charged in the shooting death of 12-year-old London Michael Bean is now in custody.

Jeremiah Marquise Grady is in custody as of 2:41 p.m. Monday, according to Hennepin County Jail records. Minneapolis police officers arrested Grady, with the department putting out a news release thanking "Rev. Jerry McAfee and other community partners who worked with Grady’s mother to bring about this peaceful arrest."

Grady is accused of fatally shooting Bean the afternoon of Sept. 8 in north Minneapolis. Prosecutors charged Grady eight days later, saying he is the older brother of another boy with whom Bean had been fighting.

The complaint says that Bean was winning the fight when an individual wearing a black ski mask appeared from the rear of a vehicle. The individual shouted "Yeah! Wassup!" while wielding a handgun, pointing at people who proceeded to flee the scene.

He then approached Bean and opened fire, striking him in the chest and the abdomen, causing injuries that would claim his life two hours later in a local hospital, the charges state.

You can read more details from the criminal complaint here.

A witness helped identify Grady, who was charged via warrant. Authorities said at the time he may have fled the state. The circumstances surrounding his arrest were not detailed by MPD.

Grady, who faces two counts of second-degree murder, has not made his first court appearance as of Monday afternoon.