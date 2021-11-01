Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
After weeks on the run, suspect in 12-year-old London Michael Bean's killing is now in custody
Updated:
Original:

After weeks on the run, suspect in 12-year-old London Michael Bean's killing is now in custody

Author:

Minneapolis Police Department

The 18-year-old criminally charged in the shooting death of 12-year-old London Michael Bean is now in custody.

Jeremiah Marquise Grady is in custody as of 2:41 p.m. Monday, according to Hennepin County Jail records. Minneapolis police officers arrested Grady, with the department putting out a news release thanking "Rev. Jerry McAfee and other community partners who worked with Grady’s mother to bring about this peaceful arrest."

Grady is accused of fatally shooting Bean the afternoon of Sept. 8 in north Minneapolis. Prosecutors charged Grady eight days later, saying he is the older brother of another boy with whom Bean had been fighting.

London Michael Bean.

London Michael Bean.

The complaint says that Bean was winning the fight when an individual wearing a black ski mask appeared from the rear of a vehicle. The individual shouted "Yeah! Wassup!" while wielding a handgun, pointing at people who proceeded to flee the scene.

He then approached Bean and opened fire, striking him in the chest and the abdomen, causing injuries that would claim his life two hours later in a local hospital, the charges state. 

You can read more details from the criminal complaint here.

A witness helped identify Grady, who was charged via warrant. Authorities said at the time he may have fled the state. The circumstances surrounding his arrest were not detailed by MPD.

Grady, who faces two counts of second-degree murder, has not made his first court appearance as of Monday afternoon.

Next Up

grady-photo-mpls-police-crop
MN News

After weeks on the run, suspect in 12-year-old's killing is now in custody

He's charged with fatally shooting London Michael Bean earlier this fall.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Cooper Rush joined the long list of backup QBs to beat Mike Zimmer

Zimmer's defense is no match for these clipboard warriors.

Caribour 2021 holidays - 4
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee unveils 2021 holiday cups, rolls out seasonal drinks

Caribou beat Starbucks to the punch with its cup design reveal.

Speed limit
MN News

Minneapolis Park Board set to vote on reducing speed limits to 20 mph

The City of Minneapolis last year lowered the speed limit on city streets to 20 mph.

police lights
MN News

'Large police presence' at scene of incident in Belgrade, Minnesota

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Officer Tim Brown
MN News

West Fargo cop still critical after heart attack, flown to Nebraska for treatment

Officer Tim Brown suffered a heart attack while arrested two suspects Sunday morning.

cdc - flue vaccine shot 2017
MN Coronavirus

COVID vaccines are more protective than natural immunity, study finds

Unvaccinated individuals that had previously been infected were more likely to test positive.

boyd huppert
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE's Boyd Huppert on cancer treatment: 'I want every day that I can get'

He's currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Bryce Williams
MN Gophers

Gophers to rely on 2 freshmen running backs after Williams injury

Bryce Williams suffered a season-ending leg injury during Minnesota's 41-14 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

University of minnesota sign
MN News

U of M to offer free or reduced tuition to Native American students

The U says this will help increase access, improve graduation rates and close opportunity gaps.

covid
MN Coronavirus

How many Minnesotans have gotten COVID more than once?

Health officials, for the first time, are publicly revealing reinfection figures.

Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 10.18.48 AM
MN News

Golden Valley man indicted for downloading, sharing child porn

The 59-year-old from Golden Valley is facing six charges.

Related

London Michael Bean go fund me
MN News

Teen charged with fatal shooting of 12-year-old London Bean

A warrant has been issued for the 18-year-old's arrest.

London Michael Bean go fund me
MN News

12-year-old fatally shot in Mpls. remembered as happy, energetic

London Michael Bean, a sixth-grader, died Wednesday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2020-12-30 at 8.05.06 AM
MN News

Suspect in 16-year-old's killing on the run with his mother

An arrest warrant for second-degree manslaughter charges has been issued for Joseph James Fohrenkam.

KSTP - John Elder Minneapolis police - July 16 2021
MN News

3-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Minneapolis

It happened around 11 a.m., and police are actively investigating.

Screen Shot 2020-08-31 at 9.43.35 AM
MN News

1 suspect arrested after 22-year-old killed in Lino Lakes

The 22-year-old was fatally shot on Thursday, Aug. 27.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Blaine dog walker arrested

The woman was airlifted and died at the hospital.

MN News

She was killed 34 years ago; now a suspect is charged with her murder

DNA evidence led to the charge in the Minneapolis case

Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl
MN News

Final suspect in Woodbury shootout that killed 14-year-old boy is arrested

One of the suspects evaded police for nearly four months.