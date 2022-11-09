Skip to main content
After winning trifecta, DFL will push to codify abortion protections

It's the first time the DFL has had full control since 2013/14.

Credit: David Geitgey Sierralupe via Flickr

After winning control of the Legislature and retaining the governorship, the DFL announced Wednesday that it will push to codify abortion protections into law.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said that the party will look to enhance Minnesota's abortion protections in the next legislative session.

After the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion protections afforded by Roe v. Wade in the summer, a number of states – among them Wisconsin – have moved to ban or restrict abortion access.

Minnesota had its own legal protections at the state level via the case of Doe v. Gomez. Had Republicans won control of the governor's house and Legislature on Tuesday, they could have taken steps to try to overturn this, though it would have been challenging to accomplish.

With the DFL set to be in charge, they will now look to add an extra layer of protection into state law that guarantees the right to seek abortions without restrictions.

Hortman also said Wednesday that the DFL will be looking to make contraceptive care more easily accessible across the state.

Among the other priorities raised by DFL leaders on Wednesday that it will aim to tackle over the next two years, as reported by MPR News, include possible efforts to legalize marijuana and sports gambling, an increase in education funding, a state paid family leave program, and measures to combat climate change.

Gov. Tim Walz also pledged during the campaign to push for direct $2,000 payments to Minnesotans.

“There has only been one trifecta in the past 31 years of Minnesota history, and during that time in 2013 and 2014, the DFL Party passed all-day kindergarten, raised the minimum wage, and legalized same-sex marriage in our state," party chairman Ken Martin said Tuesday night. 

"I cannot wait to see the good our DFL Party will accomplish on behalf of Minnesotans everywhere during these next two years."

