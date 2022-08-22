After year in witness protection, four 'Tiger King' cats arrive in MN

Four big cats who were rescued from the Tiger King compound in Oklahoma have settled into a new life at the Sandstone, Minnesota Wildcat Sanctuary.

Alyssa the liliger, lions Alana and Aurora, and white tiger Thor Jr. all now call the Wildcat Sanctuary in the southern part of the state a forever home. The cats were in an animal witness protection program in 2021 while their legal cases moved through court.

According to the sanctuary, now that the case has finished, the nonprofit is able to share more information on the animals.

In May 2021, Bring Me The News reported the sanctuary accepted "several" big cats from rural Oklahoma, but didn't specify at the time how many and other details about them.

In total, 68 big cats were taken off the Oklahoma premises with the help of the U.S. Marshals Office and multiple nonprofits that took the animals in afterwards.

According to the sanctuary, Alyssa the liliger was "mentally shut down" and "housed alone" at the Oklahoma property. She has since recovered well, interacting with other cats she can call neighbors within the sanctuary.

Alyssa the liliger. Courtesy of the Minnesota Wildcat Sanctuary.

Two 3-year-old white lion sisters — Alana and Aurora — were living in a small, 1,100 square-foot cage before they were rescued. According to the sanctuary, the sisters are inbred. Aurora has had "several vet procedures to remove masses growing from under her tongue and on her lop." Fortunately, the masses are benign and are being monitored closely by staff.

White Lions Alana and Aurora. Courtesy of the Minnesota Wildcat Sanctuary. Minnesota Wildcat Sanctuary

Alana is considered "a goofy girl" who likes to be playful and friendly to staff. She's also considered one of the few cats at the sanctuary that bears the cold to play in the snow.

White tiger Thor Jr. is noted to "play like a kitten" but always wanting to be "large and in charge." According to the sanctuary, Thor Jr. has a lot of energy and "loves to use a big ball as a floatation device in the water as he falls asleep."

White Tiger Thor Jr. Courtesy of the Minnesota Wildcat Sanctuary.

Tiger King, which focused on the life of zookeeper and felon Joe Exotic, was one of Netflix's biggest successes in 2020, and was streamed by more than 34 million people in the first 10 days of its release.

Tiger King Park featured in the final episode, with the big cats moving to Jeff Lowe's facility after the shutdown of Joe Exotic's Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Thackerville.

