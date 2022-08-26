AG shuts down school supplies nonprofit Welch Charities, citing misused funds

Skip to main content
AG Ellison shuts down school supplies nonprofit Welch Charities, citing misused funds

AG Ellison shuts down school supplies nonprofit Welch Charities, citing misused funds

Welch Charities President Arturo Eguia is also permanently banned from operating a charity.

Lorie Shaull

Welch Charities President Arturo Eguia is also permanently banned from operating a charity.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is shutting down nonprofit Welch Charities after an investigation found it misused tens of thousands of dollars.

A civil enforcement action filed in Ramsey County District Court Wednesday requires that Welch Charities liquidate its assets, distribute them to another similar nonprofit, and dissolve.

The action also permanently bans Welch Charities President Arturo Eguia from operating a charity, having access to charitable assets or soliciting charitable contributions in Minnesota. Eguia must pay a $50,000 fine if he violates the terms of the settlement.

Welch Charities' stated mission was to help low-income children get the supplies they needed for school. The nonprofit held the annual Indian Bike Week motorcycle festival as a fundraiser.

But according to the settlement and Ellison’s investigation, Welch Charities’ board of directors did not meet, vote, or keep minutes of decisions. This lack of oversight resulted in a failure to track revenue, expenditures, deposits or other financial records.

Despite the nonprofit raising $142,000 over a four-year period, it only distributed $12,203 for charitable purposes. But Eguia’s spending totaled $36,856, including restaurants, bars, hotels and motorcycle parts.

“As Minnesota’s chief regulator of charities and protector of consumers, it’s my job to ensure nonprofits that raise money for charitable purposes use it as they promised their donors they would use it,” Ellison said in a statement.

“Arturo Eguia took advantage of Minnesotans’ and motorcycle riders’ trust and generosity. Instead of using donations well-intentioned people made to Welch Charities to help low-income school children, Eguia instead used the money intended for children to enrich himself, travel on the charity’s dime, and prop up his for-profit business.” 

Next Up

Keith Ellison
MN News

AG shuts down school supplies nonprofit Welch Charities, citing misused funds

Welch Charities President Arturo Eguia is also permanently banned from operating a charity.

Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 7.37.58 AM
MN News

Patient who escaped St. Peter facility is found

Police have issued a public appeal to find the 31-year-old.

State Fair new vendors
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new food vendors

Food writer Haley Nelson has the latest from the state fairgrounds.

fire truck
MN News

Woman found dead inside burning North St. Paul apartment

An investigation into the cause of the fire, and the cause of the victim's death, are underway.

State Fair new foods
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2022: The best new foods

Our food writer Haley Nelson picks out her favorite new dishes at the State Fair.

Jerry Westrom
MN News

Isanti businessman found guilty of 1993 cold case murder

Jerry Westrom was convicted of 1st-degree murder.

big rains
MN Weather

The onslaught of 1,000-year rainfall events hammering America

Saint Louis, Kentucky, Illinois twice, Dallas, Mississippi and Death Valley have been slammed by mega-rain events or 1 in  1,000-year rains.

unsplash - classroom students teachers
MN News

Accountability report identifies 371 MN schools that require added support

The North Star accountability system provides resources to schools falling behind state standards.

Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 2.06.14 PM
MN News

Lawyer charged with fatal beating of ex-wife in front of their 5 kids

The 31-year-old was pronounced brain dead at a hospital on Wednesday.

FLckr - mn state fair crowd - keithminer
Minnesota Life

When is the least busy day to go to the State Fair?

Looking to avoid the crowds? You'll want to go on a weekday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Aug. 23

Numbers remain fairly idle across the board.

Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 11.12.27 AM
MN Business

CloudHQ to invest over $1 billion in new Chaska data center

CloudHQ is building other data centers in London, Germany, Brazil and elsewhere.

Related

TikTok
MN News

Keith Ellison joins investigation into TikTok's effect on young people

The investigation is led by attorney generals in California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.

Keith Ellison
MN News

AG Ellison asks court to oversee Feeding Our Future's disbandment

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office and federal officials are investigating the nonprofit.

Keith Ellison
MN News

AG Ellison sues large MN landlord over living conditions

The lawsuit said the landlord failed to make repairs, making the homes unsafe.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Keith Ellison joins fellow AGs in probe into Instagram, Meta Platforms

The investigation will focus on how Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, promoted its products to young people.

Keith Ellison
MN Health

Ellison issues consumer alert over crisis pregnancy centers

Crisis pregnancy centers in Minnesota outnumber abortion clinics by an 11:1 ratio.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota AG calls for full cancelation of federal student loan debt

Keith Ellison joins an attorneys general coalition that is urging President Joe Biden to cancel all publicly held debts for student borrowers.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Ellison won't appeal ruling tossing out abortion restrictions

The state will no longer fight the lawsuit filed in 2019.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota gets cut of Ford settlement over misleading ads

The $19.2 million settlement centers on Ford's C-Max hybrid and Super Duty pickup truck.