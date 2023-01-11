AG Ellison sues nonprofit linked to Feeding Our Future over child nutrition payments

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing a nonprofit linked to Feeding Our Future for allegedly misusing federal child nutrition funds and violating Minnesota charities laws.

Ellison announced the lawsuit against ThinkTechAct Foundation on Tuesday. The lawsuit lists founder and president Mahad Ibrahim, board member Abdiaziz Farah, and executive director Bianca Scott as defendants.

Ellison's lawsuit marks his office's first civil action against an organization that acted as a site for Feeding Our Future, which is at the center of an alleged $250 million fraud of COVID-19 child nutrition funds that was intended for low-income children.

In the complaint, which was filed in Hennepin County, Ellison’s office alleges that the defendants pocketed money obtained through the federal child nutrition program, failed to properly register with the Attorney General’s office, or file an annual report.

ThinkTechAct operated multiple sites across Minnesota, and claimed to be serving 25,000 children a day during the height of the pandemic.

The Charities Division within Ellison’s office had previously launched an investigation into ThinkTechAct. It found that Ibrahim had received at least $21.8 million in nonprofit funds, putting more than $14.8 million into entities owned or co-owned by Farah.

According to the investigation, one of Farah’s entities also paid Ibrahim almost $850,000 for “consulting.”

“It is wrong that ThinkTechAct’s leaders took advantage of funds meant to help children.” Ellison said in a statement.

“My office launched this investigation and filed this lawsuit because we cannot allow nonprofits to be hijacked to line the pockets of their directors and officers. The overwhelming majority of Minnesota’s nonprofit organizations do vital work supporting our communities, but sham nonprofits and their leaders who abuse the public trust must be held accountable.”

The suit seeks to dissolve ThinkTechAct, impose civil penalties on the defendants, and prevent them from serving as officers or directors of nonprofits or charitable corporations in Minnesota in the future.

Both Ibrahim and Farah were indicted on federal charges along with 48 other people in September of last year in connection with the Feeding Our Future scandal.

Ibrahim was charged for his role with ThinkTechAct, while Farah was charged in his role as owner and operator of Empire Cuisine and Market LLC, a for-profit restaurant that acted as one of the fraudulent sites.