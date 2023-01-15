Skip to main content
AG Ellison vacates man's murder conviction after 25 years, citing faulty testimony

AG Ellison vacates man's murder conviction after 25 years, citing faulty testimony

Thomas Rhodes was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder of his wife in 1998.

Lorie Shaull, Flickr

Thomas Rhodes was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder of his wife in 1998.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has vacated the convictions of a man for the murder of his wife, freeing him after almost 25 years.

On Friday, Ellison’s office announced Friday that the 1998 1st- and 2nd-degree murder convictions against Thomas Rhodes had been vacated. He is the first person to be freed from incarceration after an investigation by the AG Office’s Conviction Review Unit.

Rhodes was convicted of 1st-degree premeditated murder and 2nd-degree intentional murder after his wife fell overboard and drowned during a nighttime boat ride in July of 1998.

The conviction was partially based on a testimony by Dr. Michael McGee. During the trial, the state argued that McGee’s testimony ruled out Jane Rhodes dying an accidental death.

The state argued that Rhodes intentionally grabbed his wife by the neck before throwing her overboard and running over her multiple times.

But McGee’s credibility has more recently been called into question. A federal judge recently ruled that McGee "has a well-documented history of providing false or inaccurate testimony in court.”

A forensic pathologist hired by the CRU also determined that an accidental fall could not be ruled out as the cause of death. 

Based on this new information, Ellison’s office determined that the murder convictions against Rhodes could not be upheld, but it also found the lesser conviction of second-degree manslaughter against Rhodes could be.

Evidence from the trial did show that Rhodes’ negligence did lead to his wife’s death, according to the office. Rhodes was driving a small boat at top speed without life jackets within reach at the time of the incident.

Rhodes had already served almost 25 years in prison, which is more than the maximum he could have received for the lesser conviction.

The decision by Ellison’s office means Rhodes is no longer incarcerated. 

Next Up

keith ellison
MN News

AG Ellison vacates man's murder conviction after 25 years, citing faulty testimony

Thomas Rhodes was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder of his wife in 1998.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 10.41.44 AM
Ordway

Ordway Center gets almost $4 million in federal funding for repairs, upgrades

The money will be used to repair the center's roof, as well as improve its lighting.

rochester police department
MN News

Former Rochester police officer charged with sexual assault of child

The officer was terminated shortly after the incident.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Teenage boy dies after being shot, crashing into snowbank

He was found behind the wheel of a crashed car, with two others inside.

Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 9.54.47 PM
MN News

Charges: Burglar targeted church, auto dealership, post office in space of 3 days

A 37-year-old was charged with the burglaries after being arrested on an unrelated matter.

police lights
MN News

Man dies after shooting in Brooklyn Center

The shooting prompted a local school to go into lockdown.

airport, travel, flying
MN News

Minnesota man sentenced for scamming travel agents he employed

The man fraudulently used funds for his own personal use.

image
MN News

Proposed bill would require MN schools to stock free menstrual products

The proposal takes aim at the effects of "period poverty."

image
Minnesota Life

Luminary Loppet rescheduled due to poor ice conditions

Recent snowstorms and warming temperatures have made lake ice unsafe across the Twin Cities.

KlingerMugshotHCJ
MN News

Anoka man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing of on-off girlfriend

The man fatally shot and killed 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson at her Brooklyn Center home.

Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 12.25.21 PM
MN News

Hamline University at the center of far-reaching debate over academic freedom

The private institute in St. Paul continues making headlines around the globe.

VanHalbeckMugSCJ
MN News

Former care assistant pleads guilty to sexual assault of 11-year-old in Sartell

The man was working as the victim's brother's personal care assistant in 2016.

Related

Eric Reinbold
MN News

Reinbold guilty of murdering wife with 'particular cruelty'

Eric Reinbold, 46, was convicted of two counts of murder in the second degree in Pennington County Friday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 11.43.05 AM
MN News

Keith Ellison, other AGs settle with CarMax over recall disclosures

As part of the settlement, CarMax now must disclosure open recalls online and on the lot.

TikTok
MN News

Keith Ellison joins investigation into TikTok's effect on young people

The investigation is led by attorney generals in California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.

MN News

25 years in prison for man who murdered a 16-month-old child

The east-metro man pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder.

Devin Weiland
MN News

Jury convicts man who shot Albert Lea cop, neighbors during standoff

A jury convicted Devin Weiland on all six counts.

Keith Ellison
MN News

AG shuts down school supplies nonprofit Welch Charities, citing misused funds

Welch Charities President Arturo Eguia is also permanently banned from operating a charity.

Screen Shot 2021-04-20 at 5.33.13 PM
MN News

'The first step towards justice': AG Ellison calls for change after Chauvin conviction

Ellison's office led the prosecution of the former Minneapolis police officer.

Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 3.28.43 PM
MN News

Man sentenced for killing his grandma after she blew her nose

Timothy Steele, 42, was previously convicted of second-degree intentional murder.