AG investigating 2 Minneapolis businesses that are gun violence hotspots

Attorney General Keith Ellison has launched a civil investigation into two North Minneapolis businesses where two separate shootings left eight people shot this month.

Ellison, with assistance from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, is investigating whether Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station are "maintaining or permitting an unlawful public nuisance" on their properties, the AG's office announced.

The corner of W. Broadway and N. Lyndale Avenue, where the businesses are situated, has long been a troubled spot marred by gun violence and drug trading.

In an announcement Thursday, Ellison said he's using the power of his office to take a new approach to stemming the epidemic of gun violence.

“Companies or properties that turn a blind eye to gun violence and other threats to public safety happening on their premises need to know we are watching and will act," Ellison stated. "Keeping people and communities safe takes everyone, so I encourage anyone with concerns about these businesses to come forward.”

The investigation is intended to examine what steps, if any, Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station are taking to address repeated, unlawful behavior occurring on their premises.

"The investigation further seeks to determine whether Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station are maintaining or permitting unlawful public nuisance activity on their properties," the AG's office stated.

Community input is being sought as part of the investigation.