Minneapolis liquor store, gas station could be sued by AG if crime continues

A liquor store and gas station that are crime hotspots in north Minneapolis could be subject to legal action after being labeled as "nuisance" businesses by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Ellison's office confirmed Tuesday that a civil investigation concluded that illegal activities — such as drug sales and gun violence — have happened on Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station properties.

If the businesses on the corner of West Broadway and N. Lyndale avenues don't create a solution and reach an agreement with the state, county and city on how to go forward within 30 days, his office will launch a lawsuit.

The investigation involving the Attorney General's Office, Hennepin County and the City of Minneapolis identified 14 separate instances at the two locations of illegal activity in 2022 alone. They range from shots fired that resulted in multiple people getting injured, weapons on the premises, and drug dealing and possession.

It also includes three shootings that happened in September, where a total of eight people were shot. The two businesses were put on notice last month they were under investigation.

“Creating safe communities means using all the civil and criminal tools of the law to keep people safe from violence, and it means creating stable housing, good schools, healthy environments, and a fair economy where everyone can get ahead. And it takes all of us working together to make that happen,” Attorney General Keith Ellison said.

The lawsuit, if filed, could close the businesses for up to one year.

Vice President of Merwin Liquors, Cindy Tapper, told Bring Me The News she was "disheartened" with the Attorney General's Office threat of legal action but has "every intention" to cooperate. She noted Trahern Pollard and the community nonprofit We Push for Peace took over the store's operations and management on Sept. 12, prior to the store receiving any notice from Ellison's office.

"This was an incredibly, creative solution that took months to work out the details," Tapper said. "Even though it was announced on Sept. 12 it had been in the works for three months prior."

"We are grateful for what [Trahern Pollard] has been able to accomplish. This is truly his success story."

Tapper said since the organization took over, the property has "flipped a switch," according to a city official who told Tapper that, in regards to reducing crime-related activity.

Erik Hansen, director of economic development for Minneapolis, confirmed to the Star Tribune what was stated about the property, adding he "saw a dramatic change" once We Push for Peace took over.

Tapper said the city took a liking to the change so much that they wanted to try and duplicate its success in other "problem areas" of Minneapolis.

"A high-ranking officer with [Minneapolis Police] said our parking lot was like a ghost town," Tapper added.

Bring Me The News also reached out to Winner Gas Station on Wednesday for comment.