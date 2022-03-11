Aggressive moose was suffering from brainworm, necropsy finds

Skip to main content
Aggressive moose that challenged motorist was suffering from brainworm, necropsy finds

The sick moose had been seen walking with a head tilt and unsteady gait.

Photo by Jack Charles on Unsplash

A northern Minnesota moose that was uncharacteristically aggressive toward a motorist was suffering from brainworm.

A necropsy of the animal, which was shot by the DNR, showed it had the parasitic infection Parelaphostrongylus tenuis, the scientific term for brainworm, said Michelle Carstensen, Ph.D., Wildlife Health Group Leader with the DNR. 

"This was the reason for its erratic behavior, as this was likely quite painful for the moose," she told Bring Me The News in an email.

The moose was dealing with other parasites, though none of them particularly uncommon among the state's moose population. That includes a severe liver fluke infection, tapeworms in its lungs and "moderate levels" of winter ticks.

Prior to being euthanized on March 2, the female moose had been seen in the Eveleth area "acting aggressively toward cars," walking with a head tilt and unsteady gait, the necropsy report said. One of its eyes was also opaque.

A local resident shared video of the moose with the Duluth News Tribune

