Skip to main content
AG's office sues solar companies accused of scamming Minnesotans

AG's office sues solar companies accused of scamming Minnesotans

Lawsuit accuses four companies of tricking customers into binding agreements and other unlawful sales practices.

Image by Maria Godfrida from Pixabay

Lawsuit accuses four companies of tricking customers into binding agreements and other unlawful sales practices.

A new lawsuit filed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison accuses a group of solar panel sales companies, executives and financial lenders of deploying deceptive and fraudulent practices to sell solar systems to Minnesota homeowners. 

In an announcement Tuesday, Ellison said the defendants violated Minnesota law by tricking homeowners into binding contracts, deceiving customers into believing they were partnering with utility companies and exaggerating potential cost-savings. 

The lawsuit filed in Hennepin County District Court names the following defendants: 

Four Utah-based companies: 

  • Brio Energy LLC (d/b/a Pure Solar Energy and Clean Energy Educators).
  • Bello Solar Energy (f/k/a Total Solar Solutions and Brio Solar Energy LLC).
  • Avolta Power, Inc. (Brio changed its name to Bello, then Avolta as its sales practices came under scrutiny around the country).
  • Sunny Solar Utah LLC (d/b/a Sunny Renewable Energy).

Three company executives: 

  • Jared Fager.
  • Michael Kaelin.
  • Alan Whitaker. 

Three financial lenders: 

  • Goodleap LLC (f/k/a Loanpal LLC).
  • Sunlight Financial, LLC.
  • Corning Credit Union Services Company, LLC. 

The Attorney General's Office alleges executives would train sales staff to trick customers into signing binding legal documents and threaten legal action when homeowners tried to cancel.

Solar panels sold by the companies cost anywhere from $20,000 to more than $55,000, according to the investigation. 

“This is a shameful scam that hurt both Minnesota families and legitimate companies in the solar industry," Ellison said in a statement. "The recent rapid growth of solar energy in Minnesota is good, and I encourage Minnesotans who thinks it might be right for them to do their research and ask lots of questions."

"Holding bad actors like these accountable helps every legitimate solar-panel company and every homeowner that wants to save money, improve their home, and do right by the environment,” he continued. 

Minnesota consumers are encouraged to report their concerns with the solar companies or lenders by submitted a complaint online or by calling the Attorney General’s Office at (651) 296-3353 (Metro), (800) 657-3787 (Greater Minnesota), or (800) 627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). 

Next Up

solar panel roof (1)
MN News

AG's office sues solar companies accused of scamming Minnesotans

Lawsuit accuses four companies of tricking customers into binding agreements and other unlawful sales practices.

ChippewaFallsMissingGirl
WI News

Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to murder of Lily Peters

A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday evening.

Lindsey0590
MN Coronavirus

Lawmaker with Long COVID hospitalized after leaving Senate session

Sen. Lindsey Port has recently detailed her struggle with Long COVID.

Lake Harriet bandshell
MN Lifestyle

Lake Harriet pavilion roof crumbles further after high winds

Repairs and renovations are being planned for the bandshell and pavilion buildings.

Lake Superior.
MN News

A few days left to comment on MN climate action plan: Here's what's in it

Framework details how Minnesota will prepare for climate change.

police tape
MN News

Charges: Robbinsdale man killed 50-year-old he claims sexually assaulted him

The man charged with murder says he met the victim around bar close in downtown Minneapolis.

Elliot Tanner
Minnesota Life

Boy, 13, to pursue physics Ph.D after graduating from U of M

Elliot Tanner's family is hoping to raise financial support to help cover the costs of the graduate program.

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 12.07.23 PM
MN News

Missing Proctor man found dead near his apartment building

The 79-year-old's body was discovered 18 days after he went missing.

John Thompson
MN News

Rep. John Thompson denies bullying officers, praises St. Paul police

Thompson said officers treated him with "utmost respect."

Walmart baxter
MN News

Charges: Road rage driver hit motorist, vehicle with shovel outside Walmart

It happened in the parking lot of the Walmart in Baxter.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 26

The latest from the state health department.

Screen Shot 2020-05-01 at 7.35.14 AM
MN Food & Drink

Nordic Waffles closing its location at Rosedale food hall

The company says it will be focusing on expanding its retail product line.

Related

Keith Ellison
MN News

AG Ellison sues large MN landlord over living conditions

The lawsuit said the landlord failed to make repairs, making the homes unsafe.

Keith Ellison
MN News

AG Ellison announces $81 million settlement with tobacco companies

Ellison's 2018 lawsuit alleged that R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company failed to make required payments to the state.

TikTok
MN News

Keith Ellison joins investigation into TikTok's effect on young people

The investigation is led by attorney generals in California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.

wedding dresses
MN Shopping

MN wedding dress shops that delivered gowns late settle with AG's office

The company says it'll change its business practices.

MN News

Minnesota AG sues Florida debt collection company

Keith Ellison
MN News

AG Ellison sues landlords for trying to evict tenant during peacetime emergency

The lawsuit is against two landlords of a Roseville property.

covid-19 testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota AG sues COVID testing site, alleging it sent false results

Sometimes the company didn't send people their results at all, the lawsuit alleges.

keith ellison
MN News

MN, DOJ sue to block UnitedHealth Group's proposed acquisition

UnitedHealth Group is seeking to acquire Change Healthcare for $13 billion.