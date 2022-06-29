Airport police intercept 5,600 fentanyl pills headed to St. Cloud

Three people were arrested this month after law enforcement at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport intercepted a package containing 5,600 fentanyl pills.

According to the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, the package was bound for a home in the 1700 block of 7th Ave. S. in St. Cloud.

Minneapolis Airport Police alerted the task force to the intercepted parcel on June 6, prompting a raid of the home. Daeshawna Kay West, 33, was arrested during the raid in connection with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities say they also found a large amount of marijuana in the home and arrested Angela Marie Imdieke, 43, in connection with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Antonio Dodd, 31, of St. Cloud, who authorities allege ordered the fentanyl pills from Arizona, was taken into custody on June 17.

Dodd also faces assault and firearms charges related to a shooting in St. Cloud last month.