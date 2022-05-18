Skip to main content
Charges: Guest stabbed three men as they slept in Albert Lea

Investigators believe the suspect is related to all three victims.

CK Kyle Kasio. Source: Freeborn County Jail.

A 26-year-old man is charged with stabbing three men in their sleep on Monday inside an apartment building in Albert Lea where he'd been staying as a guest. 

CK Kyle Kasio is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Freeborn County District Court. 

Two of the stabbing victims sustained life-threatening injuries, according to charges filed Wednesday. 

The chaotic scene unfolded Monday morning around 8:45 a.m. at an apartment building on Main Street. 

According to charging documents, a witness told investigators Kasio had come to Albert Lea from Washington State to live with her and was frequently asking for money and making threats to stab others in the household. 

According to charging documents, the witness told police she felt "very scared" of Kasio and planned to return him to Washington in a couple of days. 

The morning of the stabbing, the witness said she awoke to a noise and got up to find "blood everywhere." 

Police were called to the scene and a construction worker nearby told officers "something crazy" had just happened. 

Police followed a blood trail up the apartment building steps and into an apartment unit to find two men laying lifelessly on the living room floor. 

Both men had a stab wound to the chest and were taken to the emergency room in critical condition. Officers recovered a blood-soaked kitchen knife outside. 

Investigators learned a third victim had been stabbed and fled to a family member's home on William Street. 

Again, officers followed a blood trail into an apartment and found a man with his hand wrapped in a towel. Another man at the apartment was hiding in the closet and said he was afraid they were being chased by Kasio. 

That same day, Kasio turned himself in to police and declined to make a statement. 

At the hospital, one of the stabbing victims told investigators Kasio said nothing while stabbing them and he thought Kasio was on "ice", meaning methamphetamine. 

The other stabbing victim remained intubated with life-threatening injuries and unable to make a statement. 

Investigators are still working to confirm Kasio's relationship to the victims, according to J.D. Carlson, the city's director of public safety. 

In an email to Bring Me The News on Wednesday, Carlson said Kasio is believed to be the uncle of the two younger men who suffered critical injuries and the cousin of the third victim. 

They are believed to be 18, 23 and 26-years-old, according to Carlson. 

