Albert Lea shooting suspect arrested after 3 weeks on the run

A 19-year-old shooting suspect from Albert Lea was arrested Sunday after three weeks on the run from police.

Javen Juan Moreno was wanted in connection to a May 1 shooting that left a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh. He was arrested May 22 and booked into the Freeborn County Jail, where he is being held on $200,000 bond after being charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to Albert Lea police, officers were sent to the 1300 block of Louis Street on a report of a man with a gun on May 1. An officer arrived and saw someone wearing dark clothing running east from Louis Street.

At the scene, a 34-year-year-old victim was treated and taken by ambulance to a Mayo Clinic hospital. He was later interviewed and was one of six people to identify Moreno as the shooter.

The criminal complaint filed Monday in Freeborn County District Court says Moreno got into an argument before the victim attempted to intervene. The complaint states:

"Victim and other witnesses saw [Moreno] presenting the gun from his backpack, heard what was described as the sliding of the gun, and then a gun shot. Victim heard the shot first and thought he needed to duck for cover and then felt a stinging sensation in his upper thigh and knew he had been hit."

Police put an alert out to the public on May 2 to keep an eye out for Moreno, adding that they believed the shooting to be an isolated incident though Moreno was to be considered armed and dangerous.

According to court records, Moreno was convicted of third-degree assault in 2021 after he and two others were involved in the beating of an individual in Albert Lea. He served 58 days in jail and was placed on supervised probation for five years.