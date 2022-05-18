Alcohol, no seatbelt possible factors in deadly southwest MN crash

Skip to main content
Alcohol, no seatbelt possible factors in deadly southwest Minnesota crash

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

An unbelted passenger died in a single-vehicle crash in southwestern Minnesota Tuesday night. 

According to the State Patrol report, a 58-year-old man and 52-year-old woman, both from Pipestone, were traveling in a Chevy Silverado southbound on Highway 30 when the the driver left the roadway and the truck rolled. 

The passenger, 52-year-old Ann Marie Horsch, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol reported. The 58-year-old driver was taken at Avera Hospital in Pipestone with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the report noted. 

The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. in Sweet Township, which is located on the west side of Pipestone. 

There have been at least 110 deaths on Minnesota roads so far in 2022, according to preliminary data from the state's office of traffic safety. There were 140 deaths at the same point in 2021. 

