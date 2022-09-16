Skip to main content
Alert after suspect takes picture of victim using toilet on U of M campus

A description of the suspect was provided by the campus police.

A victim told University of Minnesota campus police that they had their photo taken while using a restroom stall Thursday.

According to the University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the incident happened at Smith Hall around 3:15 p.m. 

The victim reported they were using the first-floor restroom when an unknown man took a picture of the victim with a cellphone from under the stall partition.

The suspect was described to be wearing a white coat or a lab coat and was wearing white tennis shoes. No other details were given.

No arrests have been made.

The department is investigating the incident.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

