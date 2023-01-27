Skip to main content
Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy

Valley Crossing Elementary School urged parents to go over safety information with their children in response to the incident.

Unsplash

A Woodbury elementary school is asking parents to be aware after a suspicious vehicle approached students Wednesday.

According to an announcement from Valley Crossing Elementary School, two students were walking to their bus stop after school when they were approached by a vehicle. The people in the vehicle asked the students if they wanted free candy.

The students rejected the offer and went home, according to the announcement.

"The students did everything right," the notice said. "They said no, they ran home, and alerted their parents."

The parents of the students then called Woodbury Police Department, who are investigating the incident.

Valley Crossing Elementary School is asking anyone with information surrounding the incident to contact WPD. The school also encouraged parents to go over safety information with their children. 

