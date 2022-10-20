Skip to main content
Alert in Eden Prairie after string of vehicle break-ins, thefts

The Eden Prairie Police Department also noted a trend in vehicle break-ins over the past week.

Eden Prairie Police Department Facebook

Police in Eden Prairie are urging residents to take caution after a string of vehicles being stolen or broken into.

Since Sunday, five vehicles in Eden Prairie have been reported stolen, according to a Wednesday alert from the Eden Prairie Police Department. During that same timeframe, 18 thefts from vehicles were reported in the city.

In most of the reports, the vehicles were unlocked. 

In response, EPPD urged residents to lock their cars while away, as well as close windows and convertible tops. Residents should also avoid leaving valuable items in plain view and instead put them in the trunk, police say.

But police warned that people should put these items in their trunks before they reach their destination to avoid becoming a target.

“Thieves have been known to look for people placing valuables in trunks who then walk away from their cars,” the alert read. 

The department also stressed the importance of locking service doors and closing overhead garage doors overnight. 

