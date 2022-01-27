Skip to main content
All Energy Solar reaches growth milestones with higher goals yet for 2022
Sponsored Story

All Energy Solar reaches growth milestones with higher goals yet for 2022

Minnesota solar company continues to thrive through building a strong workforce

Minnesota solar company continues to thrive through building a strong workforce

All Energy Solar reached two milestones toward the end of 2021. Founded in 2009, the company completed its 6,000th solar panel installation project and recently hired its 200th employee in late 2021.

All Energy Solar has expanded considerably over the past decade or so since it was established by two brothers born in Minnesota. Though most of the staff centers around the headquarters in Saint Paul, hiring has been strong at branch offices in Madison, Wisconsin, and Chicopee, Massachusetts. The company also offers residential installation services in Iowa, New Hampshire, and New York, though the commercial teams have completed solar projects nationally and internationally.

“Considering that All Energy Solar started with just myself and my brother, Michael, and now to see it has grown to 200 people and more than 6,000 installations is just incredible to us,” said Co-founder and Vice President Brian Allen. “Before starting All Energy Solar, we both worked at small, family-owned solar companies as well as big national players, some of which aren’t around anymore. Our success has been dependent on hiring talented individuals that take great pride in their work and enjoy going the extra mile for colleagues and customers.”

Having the distinction of a long, stable history is essential, as several solar installers have declared bankruptcy or worse in Minnesota. The demise of one company was harmful enough that it induced major utilities to change approval practices and prompted state legislation to protect consumers when licensed contractors fail or commit fraud, though the measure hasn’t passed.

The All Energy Solar Story

All Energy Solar - Safely Installing Panels
4
Gallery
4 Images

Get started with your plans for solar. Take the first step and request a free virtual solar consultation from All Energy Solar!

“We’ve stepped up for many people who needed help when their original solar provider stepped out. Seeing the mistakes of other companies has influenced how our business operates and hires,” said Michael Allen, All Energy Solar President and Co-Founder. “As leaders in the solar industry, the reliability and integrity of our installations impact peoples’ lives every day. When we hire dependable people that aspire to do right by their teammates and our customers, it shows in our work. Many on our staff have been with us for more than five years, and most of our customers go on to recommend All Energy Solar to their friends.”

Winter will be over soon, the calendar for spring is filling up, and teams are preparing for another busy solar season. Brian smiled, “We could hit 7,000 installations this year.”

You could have a bright(er) future ahead of you!

Considering switching your property to solar energy? Are you thinking about a career in the renewable energy industry, whether it’s installing, designing, project managing, sales, or another role? All Energy Solar could help make a difference in your future plans.

We are a trusted name in Minnesota solar energy. Every year, All Energy Solar makes switching to solar energy easy for property owners of all kinds — residential, commercial, agricultural, municipal, and more.

Our industry experience allows us to confidently handle every aspect of the solar process. From initial energy analysis and concepts, engineering and design, construction, and monitoring, our team prides itself on being experts in all aspects of our field. We’re hiring more great people, too!

The top-rated solar installer in Minnesota, All Energy Solar can help determine if your property is a good fit for solar, estimate how quickly you could achieve payback, and help you apply for all qualifying incentive programs.

Get started with your plans for solar. Take the first step and request a free virtual solar consultation from All Energy Solar!

All Energy Solar Logo - Bring Me The News (1)

Next Up

All Energy Solar - Bringing Panels to Roof
Sponsored Story

All Energy Solar reaches growth milestones with higher goals yet for 2022

Minnesota solar company continues to thrive through building a strong workforce

Royal Canadian Mounted Police maintoba crossing crop
MN News

Authorities ID family found frozen to death at MN-Canada border

They're still trying to unravel how they got there and who might have helped them.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Mayo Clinic specialist: 'The omicron surge is not over'

Experts expect a rapid decline over the next month followed a period of calm.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man in stolen Jeep leads police on 110 mph chase

He crashed into a light post near the Capitol and then fled on foot, the complaint says.

kua dog go fund me
MN News

Puppy in back of stolen Audi found, reunited with owner

The 4 1/2-month-old bullmastiff had been missing more than a week.

Fuzzy Gerdes Flickr Franks Diner Kenosha
Bars and Restaurants

WI's best 'hole-in-the-wall' diner is Guy Fieri-approved

Come for the "garbage pile," stay for ... even more breakfast food.

FKISmwPWUAYZJW6
MN Sports

Minnesota's pre-pro women's soccer team unveils name, logo

The new name and look was unveiled after community owners voted on a winner.

fentanyl DEA
MN News

21 people charged in connection to drug trafficking in northern MN

Police say the organization sold more than 10 pounds of heroin and fentanyl in northern Minnesota.

Band Box Diner Courtney Mault Flickr
MN Food & Drink

MN's 'best hole-in-the-wall diner' is, sadly, currently closed

MSN recently published its pick for best diner in each state.

Virginia fire department Facebook Jan 26 2022 apartment evacuation
MN News

MN apartment complex loses heat, nearly 150 residents evacuated

A boiler problem caused the heating issue.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 27

Cases remain very high but hospitalizations have been plateaued for the past week.

state patrol
MN News

Minnesota state trooper injured at crash scene on I-35

The trooper was in his squad when another vehicle struck.

Related

All Energy Solar - Solar Powered Garage
Sponsored Story

Driving on sunshine with electric vehicles and solar power

When it comes to charging an electric vehicle at home, doing it through self-provided solar energy is also the most cost-effective means available.

Burnsville Minnesota solar installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Why the time to switch to solar power is now

Solar energy has become so popular and affordable that some potential solar customers could end up out in the cold if they don’t act soon

Rosemont Minnesota solar installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Common solar energy myths that could be costing you

Solar energy has its share of myths. Believing them may be costing you money!

Riverton Solar Installation - brook avenue - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Solar at Riverton community housing co-ops meet savings and sustainability goals

Solar installations help to bring energy efficiency, affordability to student university housing in Minneapolis

All Energy Solar Residential Installation
Sponsored Story

End 'renting' from your utility company and go solar

A solar installation is one of the few home improvements that actually pays for itself.

Bring Me The News - All Energy Solar - COVID SAFE Earth Day Solar Installation
Sponsored Story

Commit to clean, green, renewable energy every day of the year

Mark Earth Day by making the switch with All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar - residential solar panel installers
Sponsored Story

Why solar panels are the best home improvement project for 2021

They add value to your home and, unlike other improvements, provide an ongoing financial return.

MN Consumer

Minnesota is on pace to quadruple its solar energy capacity this year

In the first three months of 2017, Minnesota's doubled the solar capacity it had last year.