COVID-19 booster shots now available to all Minnesota adults

All fully vaccinated adults in Minnesota are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced Friday that any Minnesotan age 18 and older who have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is now recommended to receive a booster dose.

This qualifies an additional 1.7 million people in Minnesota for a booster. Up until now, the boosters had been designated for those with underlying conditions, those aged over 65, and workers at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The announcement comes after the FDA authorized the booster vaccines for all adults on Friday.

“We will always prioritize the safety of Minnesotans—and right now, in the middle of a surge in cases, that means opening up booster doses to all adults,” Walz said in a statement.

“Cases are rising, community spread is high, and Minnesotans are moving indoors for the winter as the weather gets colder and the holidays approach."

As of Thursday, Minnesota reported 1,414 people in the state had been hospitalized with COVID-19. That number is up from 1,381 people reported on Tuesday.

The state also reported 340 patients in ICU care. The highest number of patients in ICU care so far in the pandemic was 399 in December of last year.

“Boosters are an important part of keeping protection against COVID-19 high in adults and helping to mitigate some of the intense COVID-19 spread we are seeing right now, which is extremely important given our tight hospital capacity,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement.

Minnesota has already given 786,726 booster doses, according to a Friday update from MDH.

Minnesotans may receive any brand of booster dose regardless of what they received initially. Those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are recommended to receive their booster at least six months after completing the initial series.

Those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are recommended to receive the booster at least two months after their vaccine.

Minnesotans can go here to schedule a booster appointment. Hy-Vee and Walgreens are among the pharmacies offering booster shots to all adults.