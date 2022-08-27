Skip to main content
Alleged Twin Cities abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow

Alleged Twin Cities abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow

The pursuit began when a woman reported to have escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities Saturday.

Google

The pursuit began when a woman reported to have escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities Saturday.

A suspect in an alleged Twin Cities abduction is in custody after leading authorities on two police chases Saturday. 

The incident began when a woman called 911 from the Casey's General Store on the south side of Cannon Falls, saying she had just escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities, according to Cannon Falls Police Department. 

Police identified the suspect’s vehicle and a chase ensued, with the suspect crashing into the pursuing squad vehicle and fleeing north on Hwy. 52. Attempts to track the suspect with traffic cameras failed, prompting authorities to issue an alert for the vehicle. 

At some point Saturday, the suspect vehicle was spotted in Northfield, with the driver going south on Interstate 35. Another pursuit began and lasted all the way to Faribault, at which point police cite witnesses who "observed" the suspect park the car and get arrested.. 

The officer whose squad vehicle was crashed into was not injured. 

No further information has been released. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Casey's Cannon Falls
MN News

Alleged abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow

The pursuit began when a woman reported to have escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities Saturday.

storm damage
MN News

8 counties hit by severe weather granted emergency assistance

Eight counties impacted by four weather events qualify for the assistance.

Saxon Point Lake Superior
WI News

Iowa man dies after boat capsizes on Lake Superior

The boat capsized near Marble Point just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

storm
MN Weather

Storms could go severe Saturday and Sunday in Minnesota

Severe storms are possible Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon/night in Minnesota.

motorcycle
MN News

Man, woman killed in motorcycle crash on exit ramp to I-494

The crash happened on the exit ramp to I-494 in Newport, Minnesota on Friday evening.

flickr-mall-of-america-mitchell-hirsch-march-2019
MN News

Police: Man who robbed MOA had a loaded AR-15-style rifle

Police offered more details Friday on the timeline of the man's arrest.

Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 4.38.21 PM
MN Weather

Rare cloud with hole appears over Minnesota

Why did the sky look like it was blowing a smoke ring in Minnesota on Friday?

Louis Rogers
MN News

Charges: Man raped woman he met near St. Paul light rail station

Charges state Louis Rogers threatened the woman if she didn't comply with his demands.

image
MN News

New data shows MN students far behind pre-pandemic achievement levels

More details are emerging about the pandemic's impact on education.

Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 3.18.39 PM
MN News

Suspect arrested after woman found dead in burning apartment

Authorities found the suspect sleeping under an overpass.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Man with 'long gun' arrested after armed robbery at MOA

A lockdown wasn't declared due to law enforcement quickly detaining the suspect.

zipper merge, construction
MN News

Traffic headache expected on I-94 in St. Cloud till mid-October

Construction is expected to begin on Aug. 31

Related

MN News

2 teens forced into van in Hopkins, high-speed chase ends in crash

The pursuit led to a crash and the victims were able to escape.

Image from iOS
MN News

1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting, police chase in Hopkins

The suspect was arrested following a police pursuit Sunday afternoon.

MN News

Police: Man grabbed girl in abduction attempt in Brainerd

It happened near a cemetery on the northeast side of the city.

MN News

Police alert after attempted abduction near Brainerd

A man approached a woman from behind and grabbed her by the arm.

i-35 rice county google street view crop
MN News

Teen critically injured when pickup slams into bridge post on I-35

The teen had to be airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital.

Screen Shot 2019-09-12 at 8.22.04 AM
MN News

Abduction attempt reported by U of M Public Safety

It happened around 7:10 a.m. Thursday.

MN News

Bemidji police say reported abduction didn't happen

A witness said they saw a woman being pulled into a Jeep.

Screen Shot 2019-06-21 at 6.00.10 PM
MN News

Police: 100+ leads after abduction attempt in Coon Rapids

A man attacked a 16-year-old girl on Friday, June 21.