Alleged abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow

A suspect in an alleged Twin Cities abduction is in custody after leading authorities on two police chases Saturday.

The incident began when a woman called 911 from the Casey's General Store on the south side of Cannon Falls, saying she had just escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities, according to Cannon Falls Police Department.

Police identified the suspect’s vehicle and a chase ensued, with the suspect crashing into the pursuing squad vehicle and fleeing north on Hwy. 52. Attempts to track the suspect with traffic cameras failed, prompting authorities to issue an alert for the vehicle.

At some point Saturday, the suspect vehicle was spotted in Northfield, with the driver going south on Interstate 35. Another pursuit began and lasted all the way to Faribault, at which point police cite witnesses who "observed" the suspect park the car and get arrested..

The officer whose squad vehicle was crashed into was not injured.

No further information has been released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.