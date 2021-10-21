Allina mental health workers vote to unionize

Dozens of mental health coordinators at Abbott Northwestern Hospital have voted to unionize.

A news release from SEIU Healthcare Minnesota says the 85 senior mental health coordinators voted to join the union on Wednesday.

“Since the pandemic started, so many of us have started to realize how much we are worth and that we have been taken advantage of for far too long," Kate LeMay, who has worked as a senior mental health coordinator at Allina Health for four years, said in a statement.

The group, which would normally be 100 people but they've been short-staffed, pushed for a union because of concerns about safety, particularly staff dealing with frequent assaults and a lack of responsiveness by management. They also mentioned how Allina froze wages, cut benefits and forced workers into dangerously unsafe staffing conditions while executives worked from home.

SEIU says the Allina group is the latest healthcare workers group to unionize in the past month. The release says 350 mental health workers at M Health Fairview also recently unionized.

And SEIU says two more groups of mental health workers at M Health Fairview and Allina Health recently filed petitions to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Allina Health for comment.