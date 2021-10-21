October 21, 2021
Allina mental health workers vote to unionize

Unsplash

Publish date:

Allina mental health workers vote to unionize

Concerns over safety led the workers to unionize.
Author:

Dozens of mental health coordinators at Abbott Northwestern Hospital have voted to unionize. 

A news release from SEIU Healthcare Minnesota says the 85 senior mental health coordinators voted to join the union on Wednesday. 

“Since the pandemic started, so many of us have started to realize how much we are worth and that we have been taken advantage of for far too long," Kate LeMay, who has worked as a senior mental health coordinator at Allina Health for four years, said in a statement. 

The group, which would normally be 100 people but they've been short-staffed, pushed for a union because of concerns about safety, particularly staff dealing with frequent assaults and a lack of responsiveness by management. They also mentioned how Allina froze wages, cut benefits and forced workers into dangerously unsafe staffing conditions while executives worked from home. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

SEIU says the Allina group is the latest healthcare workers group to unionize in the past month. The release says 350 mental health workers at M Health Fairview also recently unionized.

And SEIU says two more groups of mental health workers at M Health Fairview and Allina Health recently filed petitions to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to Allina Health for comment. 

Next Up

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN News

Allina mental health workers vote to unionize

Concerns over safety led the workers to unionize.

teacher, coronavirus, covid-19, school, classroom
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota reports COVID deaths of teen student, 2 school staffers

Cases in schools rose again in the past week, though there are signs cases may have peaked.

megan baker
TV, Movies and The Arts

Twin Cities bakery is in final of Food Network's 'Halloween Baking Championship'

The final airs on Monday.

Proctor football
MN News

Investigation of alleged misconduct on Proctor football team nears conclusion

The football team canceled its season and the coach subsequently resigned.

minnesota house of representatives
MN News

Minnesota House will continue hybrid operations, require masks in 2022

The Speaker of the House announced the plans in a memo to members and staff on Thursday.

covid-19, coronavirus
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 21

The latest data from the health department.

autumn larson settlement
MN News

Minneapolis committee OKs $45K payout to woman shot by police during riots

She was hit in the face with a "less lethal" projectile while she was in her car trying to leave the protest.

SNOW
Weather MN

What NOAA's winter outlook says about Minnesota

A moderate La Niña winter is expected.

Merwin Liquors
MN News

Liquor store that has become shooting hotspot seeking to move

The area surrounding Merwin's Liquors has been beset by crime in recent years.

Mohamed Noor
MN News

Ex-Minneapolis cop Noor resentenced to 57 months in prison

Justine Ruszczyk Damond's fiancé said he forgives Noor.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards was right: he is Houdini and his bag of tricks is incredible

Edwards put the entire league on notice with his season-opening performance.

Bob Fletcher
MN News

New 'public service' charter school backed by Ramsey Co. Sheriff to open

Efforts to open the school were spearheaded in part by Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

Related

Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
MN News

Health care workers ratify tentative agreement with Allina Health

The union was threatening a strike just two weeks ago.

SEIU healthcare allina workers strike
MN News

Allina Health workers intend to strike if contract deal can't be reached

The week-long strike would start May 10.

Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
MN News

Allina workers threaten strike after late-night bargaining session breaks down

The union's bargaining team says the sides remain "deeply divided."

SEIU healthcare allina workers strike
MN News

Allina workers reach 'tentative agreement' days before strike deadline

The agreement includes a 5% pay increase, along with workplace safety improvements.

Screen Shot 2020-02-07 at 11.23.50 AM
MN News

Allina Health technical workers set to strike at Shakopee, Minneapolis hospitals

The strikes are scheduled for Sept. 14 through Sept. 16.

Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
MN Health

Allina Health will now require all workers get the flu vaccine

The new rule will be enacted before the 2020-21 flu season.

Surly brewing
MN Consumer

Workers announce plan to unionize at Surly Brewing

They join workers at Tattershall and Spyhouse Coffee among recent moves to unionize.

Allina Crossroads Campus
MN News

Allina Health will reopen Buffalo clinic after fatal mass shooting

A timeline about when the clinic will reopen hasn't been released.