Amazon workers in Shakopee walk out, demand increased pay and time off for Eid

The workers are asking for a pay increase of $3 per hour and time off for Eid, which began Sunday.

Workers at Amazon’s warehouse in Shakopee walked out Friday night, calling for increased pay and time off during the Eid holiday.

According to the Awood Center, which advocates for East African communities in Minnesota, around 100 workers walked off the job Friday.

The workers are asking for an increase of $3 per hour for all shifts and united volunteer time off for Eid, which began Sunday. Workers have been offered VTO (Volunteer Time Off) for Eid in past years, according to the Awood Center.

"Imagine if you worked on Christmas and Amazon forced you to. You couldn't see your families, you couldn't spend time with them,” Amazon employee Tyler Hamilton said in a statement.

“That would be ridiculous, no one would like that. Amazon is doing that with Eid right now, and they get away with it – just like they got away with lowering our pay as the cost of housing goes up, the cost of food goes up."

Amazon told Bring Me The News in a statement that it was open to employee feedback.

“Our employees are the heart of Amazon and we provide several ways for employees to raise concerns or provide feedback directly to us if they see room for improvement,” the statement reads.

The walkout comes as Amazon workers across the country have voiced similar demands. Workers at Amazon’s Staten Island facility voted to unionize earlier this month by a margin of more than 10 points, according to the New York Times.

This is not the first time Amazon workers have walked out in Shakopee. In 2018 they attracted attention for a series of demonstrations against the conditions at Amazon facilities, which led to them being described as the first organized labor group to take on Amazon and get the company to negotiate.