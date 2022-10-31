Skip to main content
AMBER Alert: 2-year-old boy abducted in Apple Valley

AMBER Alert: 2-year-old boy abducted in Apple Valley

Anyone with information should immediately call 911.

Anyone with information should immediately call 911.

An AMBER Alert has been issued in Minnesota for a 2-year-old boy who is believed to have been abducted in Apple Valley. 

According to Apple Valley police, 2-year-old Shannon Yusuf Ingram is believed to have been taken by his non-custodial father, 30-year-old Shannon Dawayne Ingram.

The boy was last seen wearing a blue "Baby Shark" hoodie with gray jeans and blue slip-on shoes. Ingram is described as a Black man who is 5'10'', 220 pounds. He has dreadlocks, a beard and was known to be wearing a royal blue hoodie. 

Police say a vehicle "associated with this incident" was found on the 100 block of Ruth Street North in St. Paul, though more specific information hasn't been released. 

Anyone with information should call 911. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-30 at 10.22.53 PM
MN News

AMBER Alert: 2-year-old boy abducted in Apple Valley

Anyone with information should immediately call 911.

Fargo, North Dakota - September 2021
MN News

Bomb squad destroys explosive found on man taken to Fargo jail

The man was arrested but the explosive wasn't found until he was at the jail.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Active search ongoing in Eagan for missing 23-year-old man

Bryce Borca was last seen in the early hours of Sunday.

police tape
MN News

Missing 23-year-old found dead, Minnesota man arrested

The victim was en route to a storage unit Oct. 26 and never returned home.

Bryan Silva
MN News

Minneapolis drug dealer sentenced to 72 months in prison

Bryan Silva had previously pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a machine gun and one count of intent to distribute fentanyl.

ambulance
MN News

Man dead after drowning at Northfield senior center

The Northfield Police Department was called to the FiftyNorth senior center Friday evening.

FgPHs1zX0AccfnT
MN News

Fire erupts at home of murder scene in Minneapolis

Just hours before the fire a man was shot dead at the same home.

U of M police
MN News

Fireworks assaults prompt alert from University of Minnesota

Victims were struck by fireworks, police said.

Screen Shot 2022-10-29 at 4.14.07 PM
MN News

Girl, 3, shot in face while lying in bed is released from hospital

A 3-year-old girl identified as Olivia was shot while lying in bed in her family's home on Oct. 22.

Union Depot Food Truck Festival
MN Food & Drink

Food truck group criticizes proposed 44% licensing fee hike in Hennepin Co.

A proposal from the county would increase licensing fees for food trucks from $156 to $225 next year.

Screen Shot 2022-10-29 at 10.23.12 AM
MN News

Police seeking vehicle, driver in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run

The incident happened early Oct. 16.

Jeff Plush
MN Sports

CEO of USA Curling resigns amid allegations he ignored abuse in previous role

Between 2015 and 2017, Jeff Plush served as the commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League.

Related

Amber Alert
MN News

AMBER ALERT canceled: 2-year-old Minnesota boy is safe

The alert was issued around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Amber Alert
MN News

AMBER Alert canceled: Toddler, woman abducted in Minneapolis found safe

Minneapolis PD are looking for information.

Screen Shot 2021-02-06 at 4.51.10 PM
MN News

AMBER Alert update: 1-year-old boy from Minneapolis found safe

The BCA issued an AMBER Alert just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 5.31.34 PM
MN News

1-year-old Minnesota boy found safe after AMBER Alert

The AMBER Alert was issued just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

police lights
MN News

AMBER Alert: Missing 2-year-old found safe

The alert was issued Sunday evening.

Amber Alert
MN News

Amber Alert: Big Lake man arrested for alleged kidnapping of boy, 2

The boy was found safe Thursday night.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 1.11.01 PM
MN Lifestyle

Popular Apple Valley ice arena could be replaced

A concept plan to transform the ice arena is being considered.

Victor Alvarez
MN News

Charges: Man abducted 2-year-old boy from his bedroom, triggering Amber Alert

The man is accused of taking the boy from his bedroom while he slept.