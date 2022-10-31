AMBER Alert: 2-year-old boy abducted in Apple Valley

An AMBER Alert has been issued in Minnesota for a 2-year-old boy who is believed to have been abducted in Apple Valley.

According to Apple Valley police, 2-year-old Shannon Yusuf Ingram is believed to have been taken by his non-custodial father, 30-year-old Shannon Dawayne Ingram.

The boy was last seen wearing a blue "Baby Shark" hoodie with gray jeans and blue slip-on shoes. Ingram is described as a Black man who is 5'10'', 220 pounds. He has dreadlocks, a beard and was known to be wearing a royal blue hoodie.

Police say a vehicle "associated with this incident" was found on the 100 block of Ruth Street North in St. Paul, though more specific information hasn't been released.

Anyone with information should call 911.