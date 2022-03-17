AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old boy abducted in Pope County, MN

Skip to main content
AMBER ALERT: 2-year-old boy abducted in Pope County, Minnesota

The alert was issued around 4:30 p.m.

An Amber Alert has been issued after a 2-year-old boy was abducted in Pope County, Minnesota.

The alert went live around 4:30 p.m. as authorities seek 2-year-old Robert Ramirez.

"Pope Co Sheriff’s Office was contacted early this morning about missing child near Westport," the Minnesota BCA says.

"Investigators developed information throughout the day that now leads them to believe Robert Ramirez was likely abducted. No known abductor or vehicle info at this time. Call 911 w/ any info"

Ramirez is 3-feet tall and weighs 28 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve red t-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes.

This is a developing story. There are no details as to who has abducted him.

