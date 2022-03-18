Amber Alert: Big Lake man arrested for alleged kidnapping of boy, 2

A Big Lake man has been arrested in connection with the abduction of a 2-year-old boy in Pope County, which sparked an Amber Alert on Thursday afternoon.

The Pope County Sheriff's Office says the man, whose date of birth is unknown at this point, has been booked on a charge of probable cause kidnapping, with formal charges expected later Friday.

It comes after the 2-year-old boy was taken from Westport, Pope County, Thursday afternoon. It's not been confirmed if there is any relationship between the man and the boy, but they do share a second name.

Police say the suspect was arrested by officers in Big Lake outside of his home just after 11 p.m. "following a brief struggle."

The boy, however, was found in the garage of a home in Paynesville, with a 911 caller telling police the child was in their residence.

The boy was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for evaluation and is now in the care of his mother.

More details are expected to be released in the coming days that shed further light on the suspect's motivations, his relationship with the boy, and how the boy came to be in a Paynesville property, about 40 miles southeast of where he was taken, and 60 miles west of where the suspect was arrested.

