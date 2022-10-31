Skip to main content
AMBER Alert canceled: 2-year-old boy safe, father arrested

The alert was issued Sunday evening.

The boy whose abduction sparked an AMBER Alert Sunday evening has been found safe, and his non-custodial father has been arrested.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension provided the update Monday morning, announcing just before 5 a.m. that the AMBER Alert had been canceled.

The Apple Valley Police Department said the child's biological father was prohibited by court order from having any sort of contact with the child or his mother. 

According to police, the department was alerted of a domestic dispute on the 12700 block of Germane Avenue at about 5:22 p.m. That's when police learned of the child's abduction.

After authorities learned more information, they conducted a search warrant at a home in St. Paul. However, the suspect and child weren't found. 

Police later found the suspect and the child at a Minneapolis address. The child was reunited with his mother.

An investigation remains active.

An AMBER Alert has been issued in Minnesota for a 2-year-old boy who is believed to have been abducted in Apple Valley. 

According to Apple Valley police, 2-year-old Shannon Yusuf Ingram is believed to have been taken by his non-custodial father, 30-year-old Shannon Dawayne Ingram.

The boy was last seen wearing a blue "Baby Shark" hoodie with gray jeans and blue slip-on shoes. Ingram is described as a Black man who is 5'10'', 220 pounds. He has dreadlocks, a beard and was known to be wearing a royal blue hoodie. 

Police say a vehicle "associated with this incident" was found on the 100 block of Ruth Street North in St. Paul, though more specific information hasn't been released. 

Anyone with information should call 911. 

