AMBER ALERT canceled: 2-year-old Minnesota boy is safe

The 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an AMBER Alert in west-central Minnesota on Thursday was located and is now safe, and one suspect is in custody.

The announcement that 2-year-old Robert Ramirez had been found safe was made by the Pope County Sheriff's Office at 1:20 a.m. Friday, nearly nine hours after the AMBER Alert was issued.

"Pope Co Sheriff’s Office was contacted early this morning about missing child near Westport," the Minnesota BCA said, adding that an investigation led authorities to believe that the boy was "likely abducted."

"Investigators developed information throughout the day that now leads them to believe Robert Ramirez was likely abducted. No known abductor or vehicle info at this time.

More information is expected to be released later Friday.

