Amber Alert issued for Georgia boy possibly being taken to MN

Authorities in Georgia have issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy abducted by his father, who is possibly on his way to Minnesota.

The alert was issued Saturday evening for Nova Sampson, who was taken by his father Camren Clark, 21, from his home in Acworth in Cherokee County, GA.

Clark does not have legal custody of Sampson. He is from Minnesota, police say, and is believed to be driving a red Nissan Altima with a Mississippi license plate LRC 5349.

With Clark is his 22-year-old girlfriend Malaysia Haynes, who is from Minneapolis.

The Altima they're in has black rims, a white sticker on the left side of the trunk and a dent on the passenger side of the trunk.

