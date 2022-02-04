Hennepin attorney, AG will review Locke shooting for possible charges

Skip to main content
Amir Locke shooting: Hennepin attorney, attorney general will review for possible charges

Amir Locke shooting: Hennepin attorney, attorney general will review for possible charges

Locke was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer Wednesday morning.

Locke was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer Wednesday morning.

The fatal police shooting of Amir Locke will be reviewed for possible criminal charges by both the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and Minnesota Attorney General's Office.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the partnership in a statement Friday morning, calling Locke's shooting death "tragic." Locke died Wednesday morning in a downtown Minneapolis apartment when a SWAT officer executing a search warrant shot and killed the 22-year-old. 

Bodycam footage, released Thursday evening, shows Locke under a blanket on the couch, seemingly sleeping, when officers enter with guns drawn and flashlights on. Part of his head emerges from the blanket. He can also be seen holding a gun, though it is not pointed at officers and his finger doesn't appear to be on the trigger. 

Officer Mark Hanneman then opens fire, killing Locke.

Related: Minneapolis releases bodycam video showing officer shoot, kill Amir Locke

"We will be working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to ensure a thorough and complete evaluation," Freeman said of the upcoming review by his office and Attorney General Keith Ellison's office. "Thereafter we will decide together, based on the law and evidence, whether criminal charges should be brought."

This will be the third time in recent years the offices have banded together to review a fatal police encounter. Both were involved in the prosecuting decisions of former police officers Derek Chauvin and Kimberly Potter. Juries found Chauvin guilty of murder in George Floyd's death, and Potter guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.

They became the second and third police officers in Minnesota to be convicted of killings while on duty. The first was Mohamed Noor in 2019, a case Freeman's office prosecuted.

Daniel Mabley, a retired judge and current chief criminal deputy in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, will lead the review of the Locke police shooting for that office.

"We want to extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Locke’s family and loved ones during this difficult time," Freeman's office said. "Because of the nature of the investigation, no further press comments will be forthcoming."

Gun Owners Caucus defends Locke

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, a firearms and Second Amendment advocacy group, issued a statement on Locke's shooting death Friday morning, in which it defended him as "a law-abiding citizen who was lawfully in possession of a firearm when he was shot and killed by Minneapolis police."

Locke's family and their attorney have said he had a permit to carry a gun. In the bodycam video, officers do not appear to announce their presence before entering the apartment, though after coming inside several officers shout, "Police search warrant."

The video does not show officers ordering him to put it down, nor does it include any indication of officers announcing he had a gun before Hanneman fired his service weapon.

It's also been reported that Locke was not the suspect named on the homicide-related search warrant the SWAT team was executing.

"Mr. Locke did what many of us might do in the same confusing circumstances, he reached for a legal means of self-defense while he sought to understand what was happening,“ said Rob Doar, senior vice president Governmental Affairs for the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, adding: “The tragic circumstances of Mr. Locke’s death were completely avoidable.

“It’s yet another example where a no-knock warrant has resulted in the death of an innocent person. In this case, as in others, the public should expect and receive full transparency and accountability from law enforcement agencies that serve and protect our local communities.”

Next Up

Amir Locke 1 crop
MN News

Hennepin attorney, AG will review Locke shooting for possible charges

Locke was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer Wednesday morning.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 4

COVID hospitalizations have dipped under 1,300 for the first time in months.

blowing snow
MN News

Gusty winds causing whiteout conditions in greater MN

Winds are expected to diminish later Friday afternoon.

Daniel Santulli
MN News

MN native 'unresponsive' after alleged hazing; family sues frat

He had a blood-alcohol content of 0.468 after being pressured to drink a bottle of vodka, the lawsuit says.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Kevin O'Connell has never called plays. Is that a problem?

There don't appear to be many concerns about O'Connell's ability to transition as a head coach and play-caller.

Flickr - Sun Country airplane Nevada - Tomas Del Coro
MN News

FAA: Landing gear 'collapsed' on Sun Country flight from Vegas to MSP

The plane reportedly made a "hard landing" upon returning to the Vegas airport.

marijuana
MN News

2 arrested, 383 pounds of marijuana seized from Minnetonka home

Authorities raided the home, seizing large amounts of drugs and $26,000 in cash.

bullet hole
MN News

2 bystanders reportedly injured in shootout outside Fridley sports bar

A source says an off-duty security guard returned fire after the first shots were fired.

jason slattum
MN News

Hastings man sentenced to 9 years in prison for woman's overdose death

He sold the woman drugs containing fentanyl in 2020.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 8.39.09 PM
MN News

Amir Locke: MPD chief, Frey scrutinized at tense press conference

The mayor and police chief walked out of the press conference.

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves erupt in 3rd quarter to run away from Pistons

Minnesota picked up its 11th win in its past 16 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns selected as 2022 All-Star Reserve

Towns will make his first appearance since 2019.

Related

Minneapolis police shooting 3
MN News

Amir Locke shooting: Elected officials demand bodycam footage release

The mayor's office responded to those calls Thursday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 7.01.05 PM
MN News

Minneapolis releases bodycam video showing officer shoot, kill Amir Locke

The 22-year-old was killed during a morning raid at a downtown apartment building.

Flickr - Winston Smith memorial uptown June 4 - Chad Davis
MN News

Review reveals body cam video from aftermath of Winston Smith shooting

While no video of the shooting exists, an officer captured some video afterward.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 8.39.09 PM
MN News

Amir Locke: MPD chief, Frey scrutinized at tense press conference

The mayor and police chief walked out of the press conference.

Screen Shot 2021-06-04 at 6.30.24 AM
MN News

County attorney: Winston Smith killing justified, no charges for deputies

The prosecutor who reviewed the case recommended against any criminal charges for officers involved.

Minneapolis police shooting 3
MN News

Community identifies Amir Locke as man killed by Minneapolis police

Nekima Levy-Armstrong says the victim was a Black man under the age of 25.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Minneapolis cop charged in crash that killed innocent man during pursuit

Charges say he was traveling nearly 90 mph when he slammed into an innocent man's vehicle.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Suspect in Good Samaritan shooting charged with murder

The incident unfolded at a busy Minneapolis intersection the morning of Nov. 12.