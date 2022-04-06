Amir Locke's mother says she is 'disgusted' after charging decision

Amir Locke's family said they are "deeply disappointed" no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the 22-year-old's police killing.

"No family should ever suffer like Amir’s again," they said in a statement released through attorney Ben Crump Wednesday, shortly after the Hennepin Count Attorney's Office and Minnesota Attorney General announced SWAT officer Mark Hanneman will not be criminally charged for fatally shooting Locke.

Read more: No criminal charges in police killing of Amir Locke

Locke's mother, Karen Wells, also spoke during a press conference Wednesday, alongside Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton.

"Once again Minneapolis, you're showing your true colors of actually who you are and who you represent," Wells said, referring to Hanneman as the Minneapolis police officer who "executed" her child.

Locke had been driving for food delivery services, and legally purchased a gun to "protect himself from all the crime that is out of control, Mayor Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, that you can't control," Wells said, later suggesting that he son's Second Amendment rights were brushed aside because he was Black.

She also accused the SWAT team of not attempting to deescalate the situation before firing shots.

"I am not disappointed, I am disgusted with the City of Minneapolis. Very disgusted. I'm to the point where I want to take back the residency of both my sons from that city. ... I don't want him to be remembered for a city that we embraced and raised our children in, and then you decided in less than 9 seconds to take my baby's life?"

"That's not fair. It's not fair that I had to go and pick up ashes of my baby from my niece because I was too distraught to pick his ashes up. Did you think I was going to bury my son in the ground of the place that murdered him? No."

Sharpton said they're going to call on the Department of Justice to launch a federal investigation into Locke's case.

Locke was killed around 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 2, while at an apartment in the Bolero Flats building in downtown Minneapolis that was the subject of a search warrant. He'd been sleeping on the couch in the living room when a SWAT team opened the door then, after entering, began yelling, "Police search warrant!"

Bodycam footage shows Locke mostly under a blanket and holding a gun. Officers can be heard yelling "Hands!' and "Get on the ground!" Hanneman then shoots Locke three times from a few feet away.

In announcing their decision not to file criminal charges, the offices said there is "not sufficient admissible evidence to support a criminal charge," as Locke's behavior constituted " a specifically articulable threat" to the SWAT officers. Meaning it was reasonable to perceive "an immediate threat of death or great bodily harm."

The search warrants were executed in connection with a St. Paul homicide, and identified the apartment as one of three in the building connected to a juvenile suspect who is Locke's cousin. But Locke himself wasn't considered a suspect, wasn't involved in the crime and wasn't even named in the search warrant applications.

Attorney General Keith Ellison acknowledged as much during prepared statements Wednesday, saying:

"One thing Amir was not: Amir was not a suspect. Our investigation found no evidence that he had any role in the homicide investigation that brought police to his door on 6:48 am on February 2. Amir was a victim. He never should have been called a suspect."

He also called on local leaders to revisit no-knock search warrant policies (which Minneapolis has done, with new restrictions set to take effect Friday), urged Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and said Minneapolis leaders "need to get serious about" addressing in-custody police deaths.

"The problems involving policing and communities of color in Minneapolis are long-standing and everyone knows it — yet it feels like nothing is ever done about it," Ellison said.

Locke's family said his death "should never have happened."

"The family and its legal team are firmly committed to their continued fight for justice in the civil court system, in fiercely advocating for the passage of local and national legislation, and taking every other step necessary to ensure accountability for all those responsible for needlessly cutting Amir’s life far too short," their statement reads. "Today only deepens the resolve of Amir’s family and its legal team. We hope this deepens the resolve of the community at large as well. This is only the latest reminder that we must work even harder to protect and obtain equal justice and accountability for our communities of color."