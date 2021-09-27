Amtrak service stopped west of St. Paul after fatal derailment in Montana

Amtrak services will not not operate west of St. Paul until at least Tuesday following the derailment that killed three people in Montana over the weekend.

At around 4 p.m. Saturday, an Amtrak train was derailed near Joplin, Montana. Eight of the train’s ten cars were derailed, and three people of the 141 passengers and 7 crew members were killed, with more than 50 injured.

As a result of the crash, westbound Amtrak Empire Builder trains from Chicago will terminate in St. Paul through Tuesday. No substitute transportation is currently available, according to Amtrak.

Trains will also not operate between Seattle and St. Paul and Portland and St. Paul.

“We are in mourning today for the people who lost their lives due to the derailment of the Empire Builder train Saturday, near Joplin, Montana, on the BNSF Railway, as well as the many others who were injured,” Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement.

“We are fully cooperating with the investigation, working closely with National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Railroad Administration, local law enforcement and response agencies.”

Follow Bring Me The News on Twitter for the latest breaking news