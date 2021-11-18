Amtrak train delayed in Red Wing for 12 hours due to unattended baggage

An Amtrak train on its way to Chicago was stopped in Red Wing for around 12 hours as police responded to the scene.

The Amtrak Empire Builder Train 8 from Seattle to Chicago was stopped in Red Wing on Wednesday night after departing on Monday. The train also stops at St. Paul’s Union Depot.

Amtrak reported “ongoing” police activity, which Amtrak has subsequently told Bring Me The News followed a report from an employee that there was unattended baggage on board.

"The train, eastbound from Seattle and Portland to Chicago, was cleared by agencies assisting the Red Wing Police Dept. and the baggage was taken into police custody. Some passengers stayed aboard the train and others waited at the Amtrak Station in Red Wing," a spokesperson said.

Amtrak said that 79 passengers were evacuated from the train so police could conduct a sweep, with passengers moved to Red Wing Station.

"Amtrak thanks police agencies for their professional response and thanks our customers for their patience during this lengthy delay, which started at about 1:30 p.m. CT," the spokesman said.

A Thursday update from Amtrak stated that the train was running more than 12 hours late.