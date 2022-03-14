Sen. Amy Klobuchar joins bipartisan group on visit to Poland, near Ukraine border

Klobuchar gave accounts of the scene near the Ukrainian base hit by Russian missiles Sunday.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is among the lawmakers who traveled to Poland over the weekend to show support amid Russia’s ongoing invasion into Ukraine.

Klobuchar was joined by Democrat and Republican senators from Ohio, Connecticut and Mississippi as she traveled to Poland Saturday. The group met with diplomats, military leaders, aid workers and Ukrainian refugees near the Ukraine border.

“I am proud to stand with my colleagues from both sides of the aisle with our friend and ally Poland,” Klobuchar said in a statement.

“Poland has been a stalwart ally to Ukraine, welcoming Ukrainian refugees and providing critical resources during this unprovoked attack. We will make clear our commitment to stand with the Ukrainian and Polish people against Vladimir Putin.”

The visit comes as Russian missiles struck a Ukrainian military base near the Polish border Sunday, killing at least 35 people, according to ABC News.

Klobuchar posted a video in Poland around 15 miles from the site of the attack on Sunday. In it, she discusses meeting with refugees making their way into Poland.

“We just spoke to a group of refugees,” a somber Klobuchar said. “They’re coming in… with their lives on their backs, with their dogs, their families. They told us horror stories.”

There have been numerous reports that Russian forces have fired upon civilians trying to flee Ukraine to neighboring countries including Poland, resulting in numerous fatalities.

This includes reports Sunday that Ukraine accused Russia of firing on an evacuation convoy near Kyiv, killing six women and a child.

Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday, Klobuchar said she told the White House that she would back sending U.S. fighter jets to Poland if and when the time is right, which in turn would see Polish fighter jets sent to Ukraine.

The White House rejected such a plan last week, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan saying the aircraft could become a target for Russian forces.