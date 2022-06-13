Skip to main content
Appeal to find a young father's killer after investigators 'come up empty'

Tylor Butterfly died in a shooting in St. Paul's North End.

Tylor Butterfly. Courtesy of St. Paul Police Department.

Police are hoping a tip from the public will lead investigators to the killer of a young man who died in the street last month after being shot in St. Paul's North End. 

Tylor Butterfly, 22, was father of two young children. 

He was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound when gunfire brought police to Maryland Avenue West and Matilda Street around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. Butterfly died at the scene. 

"Since then, investigators have collected evidence, scoured the neighborhood for witnesses and video, knocked on countless doors, interviewed dozens and come up empty," the St. Paul Police Department shared on Facebook on Monday. 

The department asking anyone who saw or heard anything, or knows something, to call police at 651-226-5650 — "no matter how inconsequential you may believe it to be." 

"He and his loved ones deserve justice," the department wrote. 

According to Butterfly's obituary, he enjoyed drawing, rapping, and beatboxing, and loved music, hunting, fishing and food. 

He also loved animals, especially cats, bonding with family over video games and being outdoors — sunbathing, meditating and going on walks. He was proud of his Mexican and Blackfeet Nation heritage, his obituary shares. 

