Andover man, 20, ID'd as inmate who died at Anoka County Jail

Inmate who died at Anoka County Jail identified as 20-year-old Andover man

He died the same day that he entered the jail.

The man who died at Anoka County Jail last week has been identified as 20-year-old Riley Domeier, of Andover.

Domeier was found unresponsive in his cell in the early hours of Friday, April 29. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says there were no signs of trauma to his body, and they are awaiting the results of toxicology tests before determining a cause of death.

He was declared dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by deputies and paramedics.

According to jail records, Domeier had been arrested on Sept. 11, 2021, and was charged two days later with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He entered the Anoka County Jail last Thursday, Apr. 28 and died the same day, with his body found early the next morning. 

According to the criminal complaint, Domeier was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Andover.

The girl told police he had picked her up and took her to get pizza on the night of Sept. 11, 2021, and eventually went back to his house to watch TV.

It was there that he's alleged to have sexually assaulted her, despite her telling him no. 

She told police she believed Domeier to be 17, and that he knew she was 15. He was arrested that same night and later identified in a lineup by the victim.

Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart said of Domeier's death in custody: "This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time."

