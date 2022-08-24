Pilot, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge

Skip to main content
Anoka County man, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge

The pilot said he lost power to the plane shortly after takeoff Tuesday night.

Isanti County Sheriff's Office

An Anoka County man who was flying with his 18-year-old daughter crash-landed in a cornfield shortly after takeoff from the Cambridge Municipal Airport Tuesday night. 

The 40-year-old man and his daughter survived the crash-landing, which happened in a field on the 400 block of 309th Ave. NW, which is about a mile south of the Cambridge airport. 

According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the pilot told authorities that he experienced engine trouble after takeoff around 8 p.m. He attempted to return to the airport but when the ultralight Cessna lost power he spotted the field and "decided to attempt to land there," which he did so successfully. 

A Life Link helicopter pilot in the area was able to spot the scene and reported seeing the man and his daughter exiting the plane. Neither the man nor his daughter were injured. 

The crash remains under investigation by the FAA and NTSB. 

