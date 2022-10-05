Anoka County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Columbus woman

Authorities in Anoka County are asking for the public's help in locating a 45-year-old woman last seen leaving her home in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland left her home on foot around 3:30 p.m., wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.

Sutherland is 5'05" with brown eyes and weights approximately 125 pounds, according to a press release.

Anyone with information about Sutherland's whereabouts is asked to contact Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or dial 911.

The Sheriff's Office said no additional details will be provided at this time.