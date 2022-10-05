Skip to main content
Anoka County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Columbus woman

The woman was last seen leaving her home.

Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland. Courtesy of Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities in Anoka County are asking for the public's help in locating a 45-year-old woman last seen leaving her home in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland left her home on foot around 3:30 p.m., wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt. 

Sutherland is 5'05" with brown eyes and weights approximately 125 pounds, according to a press release. 

Anyone with information about Sutherland's whereabouts is asked to contact Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or dial 911. 

The Sheriff's Office said no additional details will be provided at this time. 

