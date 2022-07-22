Anoka father-of-four killed in crash in Champlin

Skip to main content
Anoka father-of-four killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

An online fundraiser says he was on his way to work "when a drunk driver senselessly took his life."

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

The father of an Anoka family-of-six was killed when a driver crossed the median and collided with his vehicle on Highway 169 in Champlin on Thursday. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Adam M. Madsen was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on Hwy. 169 around 12:30 p.m. when a woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 going northbound on Hwy. 169 veered left to avoid slowing traffic at 117th Ave.

She clipped a car and crossed the median before slamming into Madsen's vehicle, which went off the road and rolled before coming to a rest on its roof. 

Madsen died at the scene. 

Madsen is survived by his wife and four children, according to a GoFundMe campaign. The creator of the online fundraiser wrote that Madsen was on his way to work "when a drunk driver senselessly took his life."

The State Patrol says alcohol was detected on the 58-year-old Maple Grove woman driving the RAV4. She was taken to Mercy Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. It's unclear if she will be charged. 

The driver of the vehicle clipped by the RAV4 was not injured. 

