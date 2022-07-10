Skip to main content

Anoka man charged with murder of infant daughter in 2009

Benjamin Alexander Russell, 37, recently admitted he was responsible for his daughter's death.
Screen Shot 2022-07-09 at 10.36.02 AM

An Anoka man has been charged with the murder of his 3-month-old daughter in 2009.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Allina EMS responded to a report of an infant girl who had stopped breathing on the 13100 block of Meadowood Curve in Coon Rapids on Jan. 19 of 2009.

Responders attempted life-saving measures before the child was taken to the hospital, where she was later declared dead.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a report that the girl's father, Benjamin Alexander Russell, 37, had admitted that he was responsible for her death.

After an investigation, Russell was arrested and taken to Anoka County Jail. He has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. 

According to charging documents, Russell had originally told police he'd laid his daughter down for a nap and returned an hour later to find her rolled onto her stomach, with her face in a blanket.

Last week, Russell allegedly went to the mother's home and admitted he'd covered his daughter's face with a pillow because she wouldn't stop crying and "he couldn't handle any of it."

He called 911 after he returned after a cigarette to find her blue in the face.

