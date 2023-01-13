Anoka man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing of on-off girlfriend

A 37-year-old Anoka man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of his off-and-on-again girlfriend at her Brooklyn Center home in July 2022.

Michael Klinger shot 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson twice near her heart at at home on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue N. on July 30.

Prior to the murder, Klinger had an extensive history of violent crimes, such as firing two shots at people in Brooklyn Center in 2015.

Charges state Klinger and Fredrickson got into an argument before shots were fired. A man and woman staying the night at Fredrickson's place witnessed the gunshots and fled through a window for fear of their safety.

Fredrickson was found dead on the couch.

The man told police he heard Fredrickson yelling "just stop, Mike" before another gunshot was heard. The man and the woman in the home escaped unharmed.

Police were able to track down and arrest Klinger in St. Louis Park using information provided to investigators by a rental car company.

Authorities found four handguns — three of which were reported as stolen — 445 grams of methamphetamine and over $5,000 in cash in a backpack belonging to Klinger. Officers also found ammunition and magazines in his hotel room.

Klinger's criminal history also includes convictions for possessions of a firearm by an ineligible person in 2006, 2014 and 2015, and he has served time in prison for drug possession.

Klinger took a plea deal in December on 2nd-degree murder charges. He received the maximum sentence on Tuesday. He was also initially charged with 1st-degree possession of an aggravated controlled substance and illegal gun possession, but those charges were dismissed.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.