Anoka police officer dies suddenly at home

Eric Groebner passed away on Wednesday.

Anoka Police Department says one of its officers died suddenly at his home on Wednesday.

The department said in a social media post that Eric Groebner had been a member of the department since 2013.

It's unclear what caused the officer's death.

"If you ever met Officer Groebner you would immediately know you had a lifelong friend. He was truly the best of us. A Father, Husband, Son, Brother, Friend and an exceptional Police Officer. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed," the department said.

"Today there is a hole in our hearts but we know that we are better for knowing him, better for loving him, better for having met him."

The department added that Groebner was a "fair, kind, thoughtful and caring man."

The Hometown Source previously reported that Groebner was awarded Officer of the Year honors at the police department in 2017.

