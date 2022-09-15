Anoka police officer dies suddenly at home

Anoka Police Department says one of its officers died suddenly at his home on Wednesday.

The department said in a social media post that Eric Groebner had been a member of the department since 2013.

It's unclear what caused the officer's death.

"If you ever met Officer Groebner you would immediately know you had a lifelong friend. He was truly the best of us. A Father, Husband, Son, Brother, Friend and an exceptional Police Officer. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed," the department said.

"Today there is a hole in our hearts but we know that we are better for knowing him, better for loving him, better for having met him."

The department added that Groebner was a "fair, kind, thoughtful and caring man."

The Hometown Source previously reported that Groebner was awarded Officer of the Year honors at the police department in 2017.