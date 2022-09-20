Another fire at Minneapolis' historic John H. Stevens House Museum

Skip to main content
Another fire reported at Minneapolis' historic John H. Stevens House Museum

Another fire reported at Minneapolis' historic John H. Stevens House Museum

A fire was first reported at the historic site in late August.

McGhiever, Wikimedia Commons

A fire was first reported at the historic site in late August.

Crews responded to another fire at the historic John H. Stevens House Museum in Minneapolis early Tuesday morning.

The fire was spotted just before 3:30 a.m.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said the house, located on the 4900 block of Minnehaha Avenue, was the scene of an exterior fire. However, no fire was found inside the house.

Fire crews found smoke coming from the rear of the building. Crews were able to extinguish the fire on the rear corner of the porch, according to the department. No injuries were reported.

A fire broke out at the historic site in the early morning hours on Aug. 30. The building was badly damaged but the structure and its contents inside were saved.

It's currently under reconstruction following the August fire.

According to Minneapolis Parks and Recreation, the house was built in 1849-1850 near St. Anthony Falls, with John H. Stevens becoming the first authorized resident on the west bank of the Mississippi River in what would later be known as Minneapolis.

The house was eventually moved in 1896 to Minnehaha Park, which was chosen over other suggestions of Loring Park and Riverdale Park. The house was moved with the aid of 10,000 schoolchildren who pulled ropes to shift it.

It was moved a further 200 yards in 1983 at the request of the Junior League, with the house opening as a museum in 1985.

Next Up

Devin Weiland
MN News

Jury convicts man who shot Albert Lea cop, neighbors during standoff

A jury convicted Devin Weiland on all six counts.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 8.43.05 AM
Minnesota Life

Watch: Trail camera captures moose family on a stroll

Take a look at this moose mama and her adorable twins.

John H Stevens House
MN News

Another fire at Minneapolis' historic John H. Stevens House Museum

A fire was first reported at the historic site in late August.

motorcycle
MN News

Harley rider killed in collision with truck on I-35W

The 60-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 7.12.38 AM
MN News

Minnetonka HS alum killed by drunk driver in Indiana

The suspected drunk driver was traveling at high speeds.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 6.37.15 AM
MN News

Hwy. 12 closed after semi crash near Maple Plain

Traffic is being diverted.

image
MN News

Bloomington makes it illegal to possess a detached catalytic converter

Bloomington is taking a new approach to the nationwide rise in catalytic converter thefts.

bmw-g1a1c50760_1280
MN News

Charges: Richfield man broke into BMW dealership, went for a 'joyride'

Employees discovered a smashed window Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 4.52.46 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former WCCO anchor Jamie Yuccas gets new role for CBS in LA

She will retain her national reporting duties, but it comes amid a wider move to enhance local news coverage.

american-football-g810d67191_1280
MN News

Brawl breaks out at Edina High School homecoming football game

The incident remains under investigation.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed, 2 injured in White Bear Lake crash

The crash happened during the morning rush hour Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-19 at 2.56.57 PM
MN News

Fire at vacant Loring Park apartments sends squatters running

There were no injuries reported.

Related

John H Stevens House
MN News

Fire reported at Minneapolis' historic Stevens House Museum

There were reports of flames going through the roof of the 170-year-plus old building.

Screen Shot 2022-08-21 at 6.02.20 PM
MN News

Building formerly home to Rudolph's Restaurant damaged in fire

Multiple people were evacuated from an add-on structure attached to the vacant restaurant after it caught fire Friday morning.

ambulance
MN News

10-year-old falls out third-story window in Minneapolis

The incident happened early Monday morning.

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

1 killed, 2 rescued in Minneapolis house fire Tuesday night

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

house of charity fire 1
MN News

Fire tears through House of Charity building in Minneapolis

The charity serves hundreds of meals to those in need daily.

MN News

5 dead, 4 injured in 14th-floor fire at Minneapolis high-rise building

The fire happened at a building on Cedar Avenue South.

Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 9.10.52 AM
MN News

Fire at Minneapolis apartment building after car hits gas meter

The fire started after a car struck the apartment's outside gas meter.

FireRescueDTMplsMFD
MN News

Crews rescue man stuck 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain

No injuries were reported.