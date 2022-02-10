Anti-vax truckers block US-Canada border near Minnesota

It's one of the busiest crossings along the U.S.-Canada border.

The "Freedom Caravan" while in Ottawa on Jan. 31. Emilijaknezevic, Wikimedia Commons

A group of Canadian truckers, lashing out at the government's ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, has blocked all traffic at a border crossing near Minnesota.

Videos and photos from social media early Thursday show a long line of trucks and tractors clogging up the roads at the Pembina-Emerson border crossing. Pembina, North Dakota is located right along the Minnesota border, with the actual crossing station itself about 1,500 feet from the state line.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said just after 9 a.m. a "large number of vehicles & farm equipment is blocking the Emerson Port of Entry.. Traffic can't get through in either direction and the Point of Entry is currently shut down.

The blockage is on the Canadian side of the border.

The Emerson-Pembina border crossing was the sixth-busiest for truck traffic in 2020, according to Department of Transportation data, with more than 440,000 entry crossings that year.

This is the most recent border crossing targeted by the anti-COVID vaccine trucking group in recent weeks. The drivers are protesting new government regulations that went into effect Jan. 15, which require many workers who cross into Canada — including long-haul truck drivers — to show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those who aren't vaccinated have to quarantine for 14 days.

Since then, caravans of anti-vax truck drivers (and supporters) — dubbed the "Freedom Convoy" — have rumbled from Ottawa westward, jamming up frequently trafficked U.S.-Canada border crossings to express their displeasure with the vaccine requirement.

Reuters reported this week that these protests could disrupt the automotive and agricultural supply chains.

