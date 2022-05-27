APM Reports, maker of 'In the Dark' podcast, nixed by Minnesota Public Radio

Minnesota Public Radio announced a shut down Thursday of the nationally-acclaimed investigative reporting and documentary group, APM Reports.

The St. Paul-based American Public Media is the creator of the Peabody Award-winning "In the Dark" podcast and other pieces of long-form journalism.

MPR executives informed employees of the decision over Zoom and email Thursday, according to the Star Tribune, who first reported the news.

APM Reports' staff includes editor-in-chief Chris Worthington and 17 others.

In a statement provided to Bring Me The News, MPR said it's “committed to providing high-quality journalism, programming and experiences to its audiences and communities.”

"In keeping with this commitment, advancement of our strategic priorities, and our responsibility as financial stewards of MPR’s resources, we have made a difficult decision regarding the future of APM Reports," the company stated, adding APM Reports will be dissolved as a separate business unit and "select programming elements" will be incorporated into MPR News.

"Unfortunately, this change means that colleagues, who’ve invested their energy, skills and passion with us, will be leaving our organization," the statement concluded.