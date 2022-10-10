Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man

Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 28-year-old man in southern Minnesota.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, from Nicollet, hasn't been seen or heard from since Sept. 30.

Jeffrey is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 144 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen riding his black electric bicycle. Family members told authorities they are concerned for his welfare as Jeffrey doesn't have his medication with him.

If anyone has any information on the man's whereabouts, they are asked to call the sheriff's office at 507-931-1570.