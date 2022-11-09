Appeal made to find missing teen in northern MN

Skip to main content
Appeal made to find missing teen in northern Minnesota

The 16-year-old was last seen on Oct. 31.

Becker County Sheriff's Office

Police have put out a public appeal to find a missing 16-year-old Becker County boy.

Braeden Gessell-Gullickson was last seen at his home on Oct. 31, the Becker County Sheriff's Office said. No specific details were given where the teenager is from.

He's described as 5'4", weighs about 120 lbs. with blue eyes and light brown hair. Gessell-Gullickson was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Authorities are asking the public to report any information on the teenager's whereabouts by calling 218-847-2661 or dial 911.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

