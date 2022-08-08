Skip to main content
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl

She was last seen north of Fergus Falls.

Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office

Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County.

The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. 

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said Holte's direction of travel is unknown, however, she is believed to be in the Fargo-Moorhead, Fergus Falls or Perham areas. 

The teenager was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown cowboy boots and a shirt of some sort. She is described to be 5'9" tall and about 155 pounds. 

Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 218-998-8555 or dial 911. 

