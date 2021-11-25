Appeal to find 19-year-old missing from Bloomington

Police are seeking the public's help to find a 19-year-old woman who went missing from her home Monday.

Rosaleia Garcia Shelton went missing around 4 p.m. from her residence near 90th St and Wentworth Ave in Bloomington.

Police say she is considered a "vulnerable adult."

She is around 5'5" tall and weighs around 145 lbs. She was last seen wearing a long black coat, possibly grey pants, black tennis shoes, and was carrying a pink backpack with cats on it.

She also has a scar above her left eyebrow.

Anyone with information should contact 911.