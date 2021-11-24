Appeal to find 35-year-old missing from Oak Grove home

Police say he's not believed to be in danger.

Anoka County Sheriff's Office

Police have issued an appeal for information after a 35-year-old man was reported missing from Oak Grove earlier this month.

Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Erlandson, 35, was last seen leaving his home in a Black Jeep Cherokee with a Minnesota license plate number FCB 450.

He is described as 5'10", 170 lbs. with light brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff's office says that Erlandson is "not believed to be in danger."

Anyone with information should call Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or 911.

