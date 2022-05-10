Appeal to find arsonist who caused $2.5M damage to Rochester church

A public appeal has been issued to find the person responsible for a fire at a Rochester church that caused $2.5 million-worth of damage.

The fire at Peace United Church of Christ at 1503 Second Avenue Northeast broke out in the early hours of April 18. No one was inside the church at the time of the fire.

Police say the fire and smoke damage exceeds $2.5 million. Officials stated back in April that if the church did not have the proper alarm system set up, the building would have sustained even more damage.

The church was able to resume services shortly thereafter, however, only in specific rooms due to the damage.

Both the police and fire departments are asking anyone with information surrounding this fire to come forward. Tips can be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.